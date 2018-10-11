Nigeria: Afcon 2019 Qualifier - Ighalo Scores Four Goals in Eagles Training, Fans Mob Iwobi

Super Eagles continued their build up to Saturday's AFCON 2019 qualifying match with Libya yesterday on a superb note. China-based Odion Jude Ighalo however stole the limelight, scoring four goals at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

With most of the invited forwards showing fantastic forms at the team's training, the coaching crew led by Gernot Rohr may likely be faced with selection problems against the Mediterranean Knights who have been hit with their experienced Algerian coach, Adel Amrouche calling it quit.

Both Ighalo and Russia-based defender Bryan Idowu were the last set of players to join the squad yesterday as all the invited 24 players trained in the evening.

Stoke City star, Oghenekaro Etebo, was also amongst players that got their names on the scorers' sheet, netting a fantastic goal.

Everton player on loan to Turkish champions Galatasaray, Henry Onyekuru, as well as hard grafting Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi were also in their element in the team's training.

As usual, Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, was fans' favourite Eagle. He was mobbed by the adoring fans, who took selfies and chanted 'Arsenal!

The player's father, Chika Iwobi, told SCORENigeria he was proud both as father as well as a Nigerian with the love shown his son.

"Alex is loved by the nation and he also loves Nigeria," he said.

"The love of the fans is remarkable. He playing for Nigeria is a privilege and a joy for his family," gushed the dotting dad.

Another Eagles forward, Moses Simon has however called on the faithful fans of the team to rally behind Coach Gernot Rohr and his troops in Uyo on Saturday.

"We all want to be part of next year's Africa Cup of Nations," Simon stressed.

"We will take our chances in both games and give our best.

"We urge our fans to wear green and white and fill up the stadium on match day," pleaded Simon who has scored one goal in three appearances for Levante since his move from KAA Gent in August.

Assistant Coach of the team, Imama Amapakabo, however warned Eagles not to underrate the Libyans who are desperate to consolidate their hold at the top of the group.

He insisted that Nigeria faces a difficult game both at home and in Tunisia when Eagles battle Libya in the double header.

"We know the quality of the Libyans knowing full well they sit at the top of the group. We need to respect them. We also know how important the games are and that's why we are working very hard to achieve the best results which is winning come Saturday and then on Tuesday."