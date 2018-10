Dar es Salaam Special ZonePoliceCommander,Lazaro Mambosasa has said the Police Force has expended its operation to three regions in search of businessman Mo Dewji, who was abducted early Thursday morning.

Refuting some social media reports that claimed the tycoon had been found, the Police boss assured the general public that Dewji alias Mo Dewji will be found soon.

Earlier, Mambosasa told reporters in Dar es Salaam that abductors covered their faces during the horrible event in the city.