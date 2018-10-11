Uganda: Kamya Scared for Her Life, Wants Security Tightened

Kampala Minister Beti Olive Kamya on Thursday said she was scared for her life after a letter containing death threats was reportedly sent to her.

"That some should want you dead, and even take the trouble to write a list and even take some resources to distribute the list. Of course I'm bothered given the murders that have been happening in Kampala. At the end of the day, death comes to us all," she told NTV at her office in Kampala.

She said she wants her security tightened since she has witnessed many high profile murders take place around Kampala suburbs.

"The fact that death is a prerogative of God doesn't mean that we shouldn't take precautions. I try to go home very early, I don't go out and I don't put myself at unnecessary risks," Ms Kamya said.

"I wish those people would give reasons why they are targeting me, such that if I am doing something displeasing, maybe I can correct it or apologise," she added.

Ms Kamya made the remarks on the sidelines of a press conference in which she had advised Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to suspend the operation to break unauthorised buildings until it comes out with a clear list that categorises all the buildings to be affected.