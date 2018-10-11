Nigeria: Plateau LG Polls - PDP Kicks As APC Wins 11 Councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the local government elections in Plateau State after candidates of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC ) were declared winners of 11 out of the 13 chairmanship seats.

The elections were conducted on Wednesday in 13 of the 17 local government areas of the state.

The chairman of the state Independent electoral commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung, announced the results on Thursday at the headquarters of the commission in Jos.

Mr Ntung said elections in Langtang North and Mangu were inconclusive as a result of ballot box snatching and other irregularities.

"The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won chairmanship elections in 11 out of the 13 LGAs. Elections in Langtang North and Mangu LGAs were declared inconclusive due to electoral malpractices."

Rejecting the results, chairman of PDP in the state, Damishi Sango, at a press briefing in his office claimed the PDP won in all the 13 local government areas except Kanam.

He described the results announced by the state electoral body as fraudulent, alleging that collation of results was still on going when PLASIEC went ahead to announce results.

"It is clear that Governor (Simon) Lalong and APC out of desperation to hold on to power even when it is clear that they have lost same, are hell-bent on plunging the state into yet another needless political crisis.

"I spoke to the commissioner of police, Plateau State Police Command and the State Director of Security Services a short while ago intimating them on the present sad development.

" As a responsible political party, we have all along chosen the path of peace even in the face of grave provocation. I invite all well-meaning people of Plateau State to reject this desperation by Governor Lalong," Mr Sango said.

Earlier, before the results were announced, John Akans, PDP publicity secretary, in a statement called on people to reject the outcome of the elections.

"The Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau has received very credible information on irregularities and impunity being perpetrated by the Chairman of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr Fabian Ntung," he said in the statement.

"We have it on good authority that results of the local government election have already been written by officials of PLASIEC under the supervision of APC.

"The people are ready to protect and defend their votes, we will resist any duplicated and written results from PLASIEC at the polling units, as this heinous plot hatched by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in collaboration with PLASIEC will be resisted

"Plateau people should know right away that what is being planned today in thirteen (13) local government areas is not an election but an extension of APC's already existing imposed local government officials on the people. But this evil plan will be resisted.

"This impunity is being carried out by the illegal electoral officers appointed by PLASIEC who are not staff of the commission.

"We must all reject this desperation by Mr Ntung to subvert the people's will which has further exposed the height of his impunity and disregard for the peace, unity and good governance of Plateau. It is a direct shot at the heart of the people of Plateau State.

"Plateau people are too decent to be so cajoled and humiliated, " Mr Akans said.

PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday reported a protest by some youth in Mangu LGA over alleged manipulation of election results.

The council elections were postponed thrice due to insecurity before they were finally conducted on Wednesday in 13 out of the 17 LGAs of the state.

PLASEIC had said the elections could not hold because of insecurity.