Kenya: Sharon Otieno's Burial Date Marred By Confusion

The family of slain former Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, and that of a former late councilor are at loggerheads over who should be buried first.

This situation has caused tension between the two families which hail from the same village in Homa Bay County with the committee in charge of Ms Otieno's burial considering a change of burial date.

However, family spokesperson Pablo Anyanga on Thursday exclusively told Nairobi News that the family's stand was that Ms Otieno will be buried on October 19 at her home in Homa Bay County.

BRUTAL MURDER

"There is confusion on who should be laid to rest first between Otieno and the former councilor but we maintain that she will be laid to rest on Friday next week," said Mr Anyanga.

According to Mr Anyanga the family will on Tuesday hold a mass burial at the Holy family Basilica in Nairobi.

Ms Otieno, a second year student at Rongo University, was stabbed eight times and her body dumped in a thicket at Oyugis in Homa Bay County.

Five suspects, including Migori Governor Okoth Obado, have since been arrested and charged in court with the murder of the mother of three and her unborn child. All the suspects are currently in police custody.