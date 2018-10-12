Kenyan Football Mourns Thika United Player Who Died in Fort Ternan Road Crash

Kenyan football fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Thika United captain Dennis Lewa in Wednesday morning's grisly road accident at Fort Ternan.

Lewa was among the 56 passengers who perished when a Kakamega-bound christened Home Boyz veered off the road while descending a steep slope, ran over a guard rail, rolled and plunged down 20 metres.

Lewa, who had previously featured in national football team, Harambee Stars, was heading to Kakamega to seal a move to Kenya Premier League (KPL) side Kakamega Homeboyz ahead of the new season which kicks off in December.

On Thursday KPL issued a statement confirming the demise of the Thika United captain.

TRAGIC ACCIDENT

"It's is with deep sadness that we learn of the demise of Thika United player Dennis Lewa who passed on in the tragic accident at Fort Ternan on Wednesday. Our thoughts are with his family friend and Thika United during this time," KPL tweeted.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama also sent his condolences tweeting: "My heartfelt condolences goes out to family, friends and fans of Thika United for the loss of their captain Dennis Lewa. God Rest your soul in Peace Brother and to your family may the Lord give you comfort during this hard time."

Kericho police commander Jame Mugera said the accident occurred after the brakes of the bus failed.

The 72-year-old man bus driver lost control as it descended the black spot veering off the road and rolled several times.