Kenya: Kabras Sign South African Players

Kabras Sugar rugby new head coach Henley Du Plessis has disclosed that he has recruited three players from South Africa to beef up his team ahead of the 2018/2019 Kenya Cup season.

The players, Enzo Fouttie (winger/centre), Logan Basson (fly half) and Claude Johannes (loose forward), who have all penned one year contracts with the 2016 Kenya Cup Champions, were signed from Boland Cavaliers Club, which features in the Division One league in the Western Cape.

Plessis, took over at the Kakamega based side that is sponsored by West Kenya Sugar Company Limited, from Charles Cardovillis who left the team after one season.

In a brief interview with Nation Sport in Kakamega town on Thursday, the South African tactician said the players from his home country had been drafted into the team after he noticed some weakness in the squad during the Kenya Sevens series.

"I was not in charge of the sevens team, but I attended some of the matches.

"The team was under assistant coach Anthony Ogot," said Plessis who signed a three-year contract with Kabras.

He said he has stringent targets set out in his contract which he says must be fulfilled.

"The first one is to ensure I bring the Kenya Cup final to Kakamega. After that, of course, is to deliver the league title," said the lanky 42-year old , who left South Africa's oland Cavaliers to take up the Kabras job.

"Kabras has good players but I felt it necessary to beef up the defence and attacking departments with experienced players who can take on the teams in the Kenya Cup that are known to be great at the 15s format," he explained.

Plessis pointed out that he has a squad of 50 players. "Out of these players, 31 turn out for the first team, while the rest make up the second outfit."

He, however, regretted that the team would miss the services of their versatile back from Fiji, Jone Kubu, who has a recurrent injury.

"The players is good in runs, ball carriage and defence," he said.

"What impresses me most at my new team is the level of fitness among the players. They have put in a lot of gym work. But above all, there is need to improve on their skills," he pointed out.

"I noticed that wide passes are not executed properly in the team by the players. "There is also the element of tackling which require some polishing," he added.

He revealed that Kabras will play several friendly matches next week to allow him to further assess the players while in competitive action.

He sid they had made plans to play Menengai Oilers RFC and Western Bulls RFC in Kakamega.

"This will at least enable me to assess and make improvements within the playing unit," he said.

Kabras, relatively new to the Kenyan rugby scene have ruffled the established order as they look to climb to the top of the pecking order.