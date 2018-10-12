11 October 2018

Kenya: Hockey - Unlucky Kenya Fall to Bangladesh in Youth Olympics

By Geoffrey Anene

Kenya threw away a two-goal lead as they lost their fifth straight match 4-3 to Bangladesh in the men's five-a-side field hockey at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday.

In the explosive Pool 'B' encounter, captain Ouma Olando and Brian Ogenche gave Kenya a 2-0 lead after sounding the boards in the fourth and sixth minutes.

However, Mohsin Mohammad reduced the deficit in the seventh minute, before Sawon Sarower made it 2-2 a minute later.

Olando put Kenya back in the lead in the 11th minute, but Bangladesh fought hard to equalise through Hassan Mohammad in the 15th minute, before Arshad Hossain notched the winner in the 18th minute.

The African Youth Games bronze medallists will now play in the classification match of positions 11 and 12 (last) against Vanuatu, which finished last in Pool 'A'.

Kenya started their campaign with a 7-0 thrashing against Australia on October 7, before suffering a 4-3 loss at the hands of Canada on October 8.

They then lost 7-1 against India on October 9 and then succumbed to a 4-3 loss against Austria on October 10, before the Bangladeshis denied them what would have been their first victory.

In other Pool 'B' matches, Australia beat Austria 2-0.

In Pool 'A' matches, Argentina thrashed Mexico 3-0, as African Youth Games silver medallists Zambia recorded a n emphatic 17-1 win over Vanuatu as Malaysia hit Poland 4-3.

Zambia's win was enough to put them in quarterfinals, where they join Argentina, Malaysia and Poland from Pool 'A', while Australia, India and Austria are into the last eight from Pool 'B'.

Bangladesh will complete the last eight list if Canada does not defeat India on Thursday night.

