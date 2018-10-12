11 October 2018

Rwanda: Radisson Blu Kigali Wins Big at World Travel Awards

By Joseph Mudingu

Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali has added three more awards to its trophy cabinet following the exploits from the just-concluded 25th World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony held at Durban International Convention Centre, South Africa.

The three accolades are; Africa's Leading Conference Hotel, Rwanda's Leading Conference Hotel and Rwanda's Leading Hotel.

Denis Dernault, the General Manager of the facility said it was an honour for them.

"The recognition by WTA is yet another affirmation to our efforts to provide memorable experiences to our guests. It is a great testimony to all the stakeholders and third parties who are positively contributing daily in our business, and a great display of trust and confidence from our guest," he said.

"The biggest attribute of this award goes to our exceptional staff, who consistently strive to deliver excellent level of service," he said, adding that the win also matches Rwanda's relentless effort to position itself as a preferred Meetings and Events destination.

The World Travel Awards Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony is the continent's most prestigious travel and tourism event of the year, bringing together the leading figure heads and VIPs from across Africa.

Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali is an iconic landmark with 291 modern rooms and suites, including a luxurious Royal Suite at 700 sqm floor area.

With a net floor area of 32,200m 2 the Convention Centre, can host more than 5,000 delegates at a time and contains facilities for business, leisure and events.

Its multifaceted design reflects a true Rwandan homestead.

The dome shape auditorium reproduces a hut in the King's Palace and has a capacity of over 2600 guests.

To date, the facility has hosted 620 events and 223,000 delegates.

