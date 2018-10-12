Rwanda: Cycling - Ndayisenga Set for Move to Polish Side Sprandi-Polkowice

Rwanda international Valens Ndayisenga is reported to be in advanced talks with Polish side CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice and a deal is likely to be sealed by end of the 2018 season.

The two-time Tour du Rwanda champion's one-year contract with French team Pays des Olonnes Cycliste Côte de Lumière expires next month but currently-injured Ndayisenga will not take part in any race untill the beginning of the 2019 season.

The former Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider injured his left shoulder while racing for Team Rwanda at this year's Tour de Vendée in France last week.

Ndayisenga, 24, confirmed he's talking with different teams in Europe, including CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice, but abstained from disclosing further details until he decides which side to ride for next year.

"My season is literally done now, I can't compete at least until late November - that's what my doctors have advised. There are discussions going on with several teams, I am still balancing the offers and opportunities that come with them," he told Times Sport in a telephone interview from France.

At the age of 19, Ndayisenga became the youngest rider to claim a stage victory at the Tour du Rwanda - in 2013 - before winning the race the following year, and reclaiming it in 2016.