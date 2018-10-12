Uganda: Museveni Recommends Change of Diet for Cranes, But Not All Ugandans Agree

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has recommended a change of diet for the national football team, over what he termed as "lack of power" during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Ugandan Cranes, who were making their long-awaited return to the continental showpiece after 39 years, exited the tournament at the group stage after losing with identical scoreline of 1-0 to Ghana and Egypt and managing a 1-1 draw with Mali.

The Cranes are currently on course to qualifying for successive editions of the tournament.

PROMISED SUPPORT

The team, which tops Group L of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers with 4 points after two matches, are due to host Lesotho on Saturday in Kampala before travelling to the southern Africa nation for the reverse fixture on Saturday.

The Cranes beat Cape Verde 1-0 at home before settling for a barren draw with neighbours Tanzania in their first two fixtures.

On Wednesday President Museveni hosted the team and promised to support ahead of the away match against Lesotho, including availing a chartered plane for their travel.

The president used the occasion to tweet that he noticed the players' shots were lacking in power in the last edition of the tournament, hence his recommendations for change in diet and training to make the players stronger.

I watched some of their games in Gabon but noticed their shots were lacking in power. I hope the managers can do something about the diet and training to ensure the players are stronger, like the late David Otii was. pic.twitter.com/72hceOe6gm

-- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 10, 2018

His recommendations however attracted sharp criticism from Twitter user, some of whom threw in a political dimension.

Koddin Fred commented, "Maybe they should be trained by the military... I think that would help what do you think?"

Ryan Alden added, "Lack of power indeed. You've had it for 32 years. Now you want the people to have it?"

Omar Waber recommended, "Matoke is the answer... stay healthy."

Kanda the Great wrote, "Those players don't need food... their health aint to blame for their dismal performance... they need a new spirit and a course worth fighting for.They need enough reasons to pride in Uganda... the least you have done is dictate all their lives!"

Bangirana Wycliffe stated, "Its psychological they left nothing behind for their families remember they're bread winners."