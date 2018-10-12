Kenya: BFF-Turned-Snitch? What Kenyans Thinks About This Man Brian Kassaine

Kenyans on Twitter can't agree with each other following the release of Brian Kassaine who is one of the suspects linked to the gruesome murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani.

Mr Kassaine was released on Thursday after agreeing to becoming a State witness against Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her boyfriend Joseph 'Jowie' Irungu.

Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku directed Kassaine be reporting to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters every Thursday for the next two months to facilitate ongoing investigations.

The court's decision has aroused mixed reactions from KOT; while some have labelled Kassaine a snitch, others see nothing wrong with his decision to turn against his friends Maribe and Jowie.

@theNjiiris tweeted, "Brian Kassaine weighed his options, being a witness instead of going in for murder is smart, not dumb."

@fwaga1 said, "Kama sisi binadamu tulimkana Yesu mara tatu kabla jogoo kuwika sembuse Brian Kassaine?.. Tafakari hayo."

@AndrewYatich wrote, "Hakuna cha urafiki, if you think Brian kassaine is a traitor. Then you have failed, everyone want to live a good life and hataki kesi na polisi."

JUSTICE FOR MONICA KIMANI

@ChrisRambo commented, "A snitch who snitches on a snitch ain't a snitch but a "Made Man". Police found a bullet under Jacque Maribe bed. Jowie snitched Brian Kassaine out. He is simply returning the favour."

@keyzyb said, "If my best friend is arrested for being drunk and disorderly ama kutusi msee then I'll join him/her in jail and laugh about it but not murder. Brian Kassaine did the right thing turning his back from murder. Urafiki ikae."

@amerix wrote, "So, how exactly is Brian Kassaine a traitor? By opting to stand with the truth? By opting to give Monica Kimani justice? This is how you shamelessly elect criminals into public office."

@Mukami_Mungai said, "Brian Kassaine is smart. He realised what lay ahead of him if he tried to protect his murderer friend Jowie. If Jacque was smart, she would not have tried to conceal Jowie, she should have thrown him under the bus. But as you say, love is blind and stupid. Mostly, stupid."

@shirroh remarked, "People here calling #Brian Kassaine" a traitor, did his so called friend consider him when he dragged him in his mess? I would spill the beans aven about questions not asked. I'm not rotting in jail for anyone."

@LoyceSigana said, "The level of impunity in Kenya is just sickening. it practically makes the common mwananchi sick. so, "Brian Kassaine" who is an unlicensed gun holder, and is Partisan to crime is freed. Yet Maribe is locked up with no charges other than tampering with evidence. #WTF."