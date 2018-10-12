11 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flooding - Senate Urges Water Ministry to Rehabilitate Dams, Dredge Waterways

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate has called on the Ministry of Water Resources to rehabilitate Nigerian dams and dredge waterways to be able to take in flood waters.

The call was sequel to a motion on the recent flooding across the country, sponsored by Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South) and 107 other senators.

The number of senators who sponsored the motion essentially means it was sponsored by all the lawmakers except one as there are 109 senators.

This is one motion which was anticipated as Nigerians who have been affected by the flooding have called on the authorities to come to their aid.

The lawmakers also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee comprising chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the Senate committees on Ecology and water resources to come up with a lasting solution to the issue of flooding.

Leading the debate, Mr Gaya noted that the recent floods across the country have claimed hundreds of lives and damaged thousands of homes.

Over the past few months, floods have ravaged many communities. Some of the affected states include Kogi, Niger, Anambra, Delta and Taraba.

Others are Kebbi, Edo, Rivers, Benue, Bayelsa and Kwara states.

Flooding in communities in these states prompted the National Emergency Management Agency to declare National Disaster in the states.

Mr Gaya stated that in the last three decades, the impacts of flooding have increasingly assumed significant to threatening proportions, resulting in loss of lives and properties.

"Apart from houses (built with mud brick, traditional building materials of the area and those not built with modern flood resistant structure) that collapse by flooding, schools, buildings and bridges sometimes collapse as well. Market places and farmlands are submerged for weeks and sometimes are washed away;

"These flood disasters have worsened the crises of internally displaced persons. These perennial floods have over the years caused widespread and irreparable damage to the various ecosystems along the impacted areas, with some flora and fauna lost forever, and also introduced several strange vegetation that not only choke native flora, but are usually difficult to control," he said.

The lawmakers took turns to contribute to the motion.

The Senate then urged the "National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to the affected victims in Kano and other states of the federation." It also commended "NEMA and other relevant agencies, organisations and individuals whose efforts in creating awareness has led to reduction in casualty level."

It also urged the federal government, in collaboration with the Cameroonian government, to convene a Stakeholders meeting to ex-ray the recurring situation with the view to proffering a lasting solution to flood disasters.

Nigeria

How Atiku Defeated Saraki, Tambuwal, Others to PDP Presidential Ticket

Gambo Sallau, a career farmer in Kano, was not expecting to vote for any other presidential aspirant except Rabiu… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.