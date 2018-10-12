12 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Okoth Obado, His Aides Due in Court for Bail Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Kahongeh

Migori Governor Okoth Obado will on Friday know whether he will be freed when he returns to court this morning for the bail hearing and determination.

The beleaguered governor, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Migori County assembly clerk Casper Obiero have been charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child in early September.

Earlier this week, the High Court in Nairobi allowed state prosecutors to merge the suspects' murder cases.

Mr Obado has been in police custody for three weeks now, and should the court decline his bail application, the governor will be spending his fourth week in remand.

Already, the governor's stay at Industrial Area Prison Remand has been characterised by illness, which has seen him admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital after developing stomach problems.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya and Ms Otieno's mother have filed an application seeking to have the suspects detained until the trial is completed.

Kenya

Deadly Bus Crash - Driver Dies of Injuries

For as long as Kenya has been independent, Mr Lucas Asang'asa had quietly lived through it; seeing the country's main… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.