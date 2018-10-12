Migori Governor Okoth Obado will on Friday know whether he will be freed when he returns to court this morning for the bail hearing and determination.

The beleaguered governor, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Migori County assembly clerk Casper Obiero have been charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child in early September.

Earlier this week, the High Court in Nairobi allowed state prosecutors to merge the suspects' murder cases.

Mr Obado has been in police custody for three weeks now, and should the court decline his bail application, the governor will be spending his fourth week in remand.

Already, the governor's stay at Industrial Area Prison Remand has been characterised by illness, which has seen him admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital after developing stomach problems.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya and Ms Otieno's mother have filed an application seeking to have the suspects detained until the trial is completed.