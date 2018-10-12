Kenya: DPP Orders Investigation Into Londiani Road Crash

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has now ordered a thorough investigation into the road accident that killed 56 people along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett, Haji stated that the probe should determine who may have through acts of commission or omission contributed either directly or indirectly to the incident.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, I hereby direct that you cause investigation into the matter to determine the persons who may have contributed to the accident," he said.

He stated that the investigations should be extended to all agencies of government charged with the responsibility of ensuring safety on the roads.

"Once the investigation is complete, do forward the file to us immediately for appropriate directions," he added.

On Thursday, Boinnet explained that Traffic police officers who cleared the overloaded bus that crashed in Londiani, killing 56 people, will face action, alongside Kericho County Commander.

He stated that the responsibility to enforce traffic rules along the Londiani-Muhoroni road fell on the county boss, who must answer to questions.

He made the announcement during a joint press briefing with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who has ordered action on officials who slept on the job, allowing the overloaded bus to operate.