Kenya: David Maraga Endorses Building of Municipal Courts

The Judiciary will support the establishment of municipal courts to help solve legal disputes involving the county governments and enforce laws passed by county assemblies.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Thursday said the courts will help reduce backlog.

"If we could have a court that specifically deals with county government affairs, it will help in the faster resolution of cases. Land cases are very many countrywide.

"Currently, we have given magistrates the jurisdiction to handle land matters because some cases come to the High Court but we have a shortage of judges. This delays justice," he said in Nyeri where he had paid Governor Mutahi Kahiga a courtesy call.

Governor Kahiga said his administration has identified a parcel of land in Kieni for construction of a court.

The municipal courts, aimed at decongesting the regular courts, have already been rolled out in Nairobi, Eldoret and Mombasa counties.

Mr Maraga ruled out sharing of revenue generated from fines collected at county courts.

"We just need the appropriate legislation to guide on the ratio of fines to be given to the county government and we will comply," he said.

Governor Kahiga complained that cases involving the county government are dragging in court, urging the Judiciary to increase the number of magistrates to handle the backlog of land cases.