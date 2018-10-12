12 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Driver of Killer Bus Succumbs to Injuries, Takes Secrets to the Grave

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Isaac Wale/Nation
Family and friends mourn the death of five victims of the Fort Ternan crash in Muluanda, Kakamega County on October 11.
By Derick Luvega

For as long as Kenya has been independent, Mr Lucas Asang'asa had quietly lived through it; seeing the country's main highways transition from dirt tracks to the deadly thoroughfares we know today.

On Wednesday morning, he was behind the wheels when his Home Boyz bus, operated by Western Cross Express Sacco plunged passengers in a ravine, killing 55 of them. By last evening, the toll had risen to 58.

Born in Vihiga County in 1946, his family says he has about 50 years of experience driving on Kenyan roads.

CARELESS DRIVING

Was he fatigued? Sleepy? Sabotaging? Only authorities will know through investigations. Blamed for arrogance to passengers and careless driving, the old man is not alive carry it.

He died in the horrendous crash together with scores of women, men and children, who had moments before their death, warned, pleaded, shouted, reprimanded and even threatened him and did everything possible to make him a little more careful.

He and his conductor identified as Victor Mudvikisa Asava, 29, reportedly ignored it all. They both died through the chaos.

More on This

The old man used to drive long-haul goods transportation lorries, often staying away from home, traversing districts from Mombasa to Busia and beyond.

Later, family members say, he changed to public passenger vehicles driving matatus before joining the long-range buses.

He comes from Shamakhokho in Hamisi, in today's Vihiga County. When the Nation visited his home, his two sons perched on a wooden bench, outside a mud-walled tin-roof house, looking through the ground as though to find answers.

COMPLAINED OF BRAKES

Mr Chogo, 42 and Steward Kikuyu told Nation their father had complained about the condition of the bus before he left home for work.

One of the bus owners, Mr Shimanyula had defended the bus as being in good condition.

The old man may have continued with the job, perhaps feeling he had no choice if he were to earn a daily bread. But it was deadly; no seat belts; no licence to operate at night and no fixed schedule.

Mr Asang'asa, nicknamed 'Abdallah', had four wives and together they reportedly had 20 children.

Not a man to sit down and face poverty in the eye, he left home early, picking up jobs as a hired driver before getting routine employment.

Homeboyz was the second bus company he worked for before he met his death in a horrendous accident.

More on This

Killer Bus Driver Complained of Faulty Brakes, Sons Say

The son of the driver of the killer bus says his father had informed him that the brakes were faulty, the reason the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.