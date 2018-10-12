Uganda: Several Dead in Fresh Bududa Landslides

Photo: Leonard Mukooli/Daily Monitor

The mudslides followed a heavy downpour that lasted for over four hours on Thursday October 11, 2018.

The Uganda Red Cross has reported that at least 7 people have been buried alive in today's landslides and mudslides that swept across five villages in Bukalasi sub-county, Bududa district.

The LC V chairman, Wilson Watila, in an interview with NTV put the number of the dead at 11 while several others are unaccounted for. Watila said the landslide was caused after River Suume burst its banks following today's heavy downpour.

Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita said their emergency team on the ground can't access the affected areas because it's still very dangerous. The eastern Ugandan district, Bududa is prone to landslides.

In March 2010, landslides buried an estimated 350 residents Nametsi parish, about 28 people in Bulambuliwere were killed in 2011. In March 2012, landslides again killed six people in Sironko district while in the same year, in the month of June 2012, landslides in Bududa district buried 18 more people.

Last year, 10 people were again buried in Sironko landslide. This year in May, one person was buried dead when landslides occurred in Busae, Bukirimwa and Bukibino parishes of Bududa sub-county.

Efforts to relocate the residents from the landslide prone areas were thwarted by corruption by the Office of the Prime Minister officials and resistance by the residents, who prefer to carry out agricultural activities on the fertile slopes of Mt Elgon.