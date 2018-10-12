South Africa: Anderson Sets Up Djokovic Clash in Shanghai

South Africa's Kevin Anderson on Thursday reached the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece in straight sets.

The seventh-seeded Anderson won 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), avenging his defeat to the 20-year-old Greek in the Toronto Masters semi-finals in August.

Anderson will now play Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic for a spot in the last four.

Djokovic defeated 16th-seeded Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-0.

Anderson has a 1-6 losing head-to-head record against Djokovic, with their most recent ATP meeting coming in the Wimbledon final when Djokovic won in straight sets.

Anderson did however get the better of Djokovic in the recent Laver Cup, but results from that event are not recognised by the ATP.

Sport24