11 October 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: MCC Rescues 'Dirty Paynesville'

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

In an effort to aid the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) as it relates to the disposal of huge pile of waste in the city, Monrovia City Corporation has begun an initial intervention in the process.

Addressing a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee said MCC with directive from President Dr. George Manneh Weah has decided to complement the effort of PCC that is facing serious challenge regarding the disposal of waste.

Mayor Koijee said though the City of Monrovia is also challenged in waste disposal, but it has become necessary to help PCC with waste disposal.

He said MCC will deploy 16 trucks and manpower in Paynesville to help dispose the huge pile of waste that is creating serious concern in the city.

Mayor Koijee said MCC will continue to collaborate with PCC to ensure that the city of Paynesville is clean.

However, Mayor Koijee called on residents of the city to get involved in proper waste management.

He said it is in the interest of the residents to collaborate with PCC to make their environment clean and secured from wastes, considering that the improper waste management could lead to health hazard in the city.

Mayor Koijee said the residents cannot leave waste management/disposal of wastes to PCC because they are integral part of the process.

He warned against the indiscriminate disposal of wastes, threatening that anyone caught doing so will be arrested and fined.

Mayor Koijee said Liberians have to change their minds and attitude when it comes to proper disposal of wastes in their communities.

He assured that President Weah is committed to making Liberia clean and safe for all.

