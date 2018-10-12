10 October 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Reinstates Suspended Minister

President George Weah has reinstated Jamima Wolokollie to her position as Deputy Minister of Commerce for Small Business with immediate effect.

It can be recalled that in May 2018, the President suspended Madam Wolokollie.

In an Executive Mansion release, the president emphasized the need for all Deputies to accord the highest respect and courtesy to their leaders; and refrain from taking internal disputes and/or disagreements to the public space for redress.

The President further encouraged all subordinates to practice utmost professionalism in conducting their duties and the need to follow the proper channel in addressing disputes with their bosses.

