Botswana: Vultures in Tunisia for Rugby 7s

Gaborone — Botswana men's rugby team, the Vultures, flew out to Tunisia on Wednesday afternoon to compete in the Africa Men's Sevens Championship.

The Andrew Paxinos drilled team, which spent the past few weeks engaged in friendly tournaments in South Africa, will face four-times Africa sevens champions, Kenya and 2012 runner-up, Morocco in Pool A.

The annual competition organised by Rugby Africa, will be held in Monastir over the weekend.

The Vultures will take on Kenya in their opening match on Saturday probably aiming to do much better than last year, when they were beaten by Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Madagascar in their pool stage assignment.

They eventually finished on position eight after losing the seventh/eighth place classification match against Morocco, whom they meet again in Pool A this year.

A total of 12 countries are will compete in the tournament and have been divided into four pools.

Pool B features defending champions Uganda, Senegal and Ghana, Pool C comprises of last year's runner up Zimbabwe, hosts Tunisia and Mauritius, while Pool D is made of Madagascar, Namibia and Zambia.

The 12 man squad selected for the tournament by Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) comprises: Tafadzwa Ncube, Ketshidile Matengana, Rambo Masalila, Dent Patrick, Kitso Matija, Tshoganetso Katse, Thabang Moepi, Ishmael Pelaelo, Roberto Phobe, Alphious Mokotedi, Neil Landsberg, and Letlhogile Tsheko.

The team is coached by Andrew Paxinos assisted by Matthew Gibson.

Source : BOPA