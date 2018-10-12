12 October 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Teenager Accused of Raping Girl (6)

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A FIFTEEN-year-old boy made his first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl.

The suspect, who cannot be named as he is a minor himself, allegedly raped the victim on Tuesday at a local residence at Katima Mulilo.

The case was postponed to 10 January 2019 for further investigations, and to allow the accused to get legal representation. He was released into the care of his mother, and on condition that he does not contact the victim and her guardians. Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku told The Namibian yesterday that the two are related and living in the same house.

"The suspect said during interrogations with the police that he raped the girl because the grandfather used to spit on him, and he did not like it. I cannot reveal anything further as this case is sensitive and involves minors," he explained.

The youngster appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, while Astrid Hewicke was the public prosecutor.

