Eritrea: Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Nationals residing in Juba, Republic of South Sudan and Rotterdam, Holland have conducted public diplomacy activities, reports indicate.

According to report the Eritrean Embassy to the Republic of South Sudan organized a workshop focusing on the advantages and disadvantages of mass media as well as social media.

At the workshop in which members of YPFDJ and Foreign Front Task Force took part, extensive briefing was provided on several issues including, general overview of mass media, nature and management of information system, benefits of comprehensible and factual information, positive and negative sides of information disseminated through social media, ethics and values of mass media, character and activities of a journalist as well as resilience in the face of negative influence of social media.

Indicating that the use of information technology for fair and balanced information will have significant contribution in the development of humanity, the Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemichael called for appropriate use of the technology in the strengthening unity and harmony among nationals and in the national development.

In related news, the PFDJ organization in Rotterdam, Holland conducted its annual congress on 6 October.

Eritrean Counsel in Holland, Mr. Solomon Mehari said that the objective of the congress was to assess the implementation of the programs of the organization and thereby maintain and enhance the strengths and called on the members to reinforce organizational capacity.

At the congress representatives of national associations presented messages of solidarity and an executive committee was elected for three years term. The congress concluded by adopting guidelines and recommendations.