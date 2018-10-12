11 October 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Robow Expresses Concern Over Delay in the Formation of the Southwest Presidential Election Commission

Tagged:

Related Topics

With the presidential election in Southwest slated to be held on 7th November, some of the presidential aspirants have expressed their concern over the delay in appointing the presidential election commission that will organize the forthcoming elections. In a meeting held in Baidoa, several presidential candidates including Mukhtar Robow gathered to express their concern over the delays in establishing the commission as the election date is fast approaching.

Robow asked for the immediate establishment of the commission to enable it to begin its tasks and pave the way for a timely poll. The meeting was also attended by MPs and politicians from the region. Some the MPs, who also spoke at the event criticised the incumbent president Sharif Hassan for being reluctant to appoint the commission in time.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Executes 5 Accused of Spying

Somalia's al-Shabab militants have executed five men, including a British citizen, whom they accused of spying for U.S.,… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.