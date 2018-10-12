Somalia: Robow Expresses Concern Over Delay in the Formation of the Southwest Presidential Election Commission

With the presidential election in Southwest slated to be held on 7th November, some of the presidential aspirants have expressed their concern over the delay in appointing the presidential election commission that will organize the forthcoming elections. In a meeting held in Baidoa, several presidential candidates including Mukhtar Robow gathered to express their concern over the delays in establishing the commission as the election date is fast approaching.

Robow asked for the immediate establishment of the commission to enable it to begin its tasks and pave the way for a timely poll. The meeting was also attended by MPs and politicians from the region. Some the MPs, who also spoke at the event criticised the incumbent president Sharif Hassan for being reluctant to appoint the commission in time.