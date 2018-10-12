Malawi/Cameroon: Cameroon-Malawi - Black Flames Train in Yaounde

The team is in Cameroon ahead of Friday's encounter with the Indomitable Lions

Two days to the CameroonMalawi 2019 Total AFCON qualifier, preparations have reached high gear in both sides. The Black Flames of Malawi who arrived in the country on Tuesday October 9, 2018 are presently fine-tuning their skills in Yaounde. The Malawians had two training sessions at the Yaounde Military Stadium yesterday October 10, 2018.

The first training session began with a light warm-up session with the players and their physical trainer. After the warmup session, the team began intense training following instructions from the coach and the technical staff. The coach of the Black Flames of Malawi, Rhonny Van Geneugden, told Cameroon Tribune reporters that Cameroon is a big football nation but his team has come prepared to face the African champions.

He said training is focused on exercising how to score and automatism, playing together and position games. He said the cohesion is there so they can prepare their game on Friday. He said he has come with 20 players. "Due to financial reasons we cannot come with 23 players," he explained adding that there are some players who had injuries but mentally everybody is fit.

The Black Flames will have a recognition session at the Yaounde Ominsports Stadium today as from 3:15 p.m. The Indomitable Lions, on their part, continue with training in Yaounde. Two training sessions took place yesterday October 10, 2018 at the Omnisports Annex Number One Stadium. Over a dozen players took part at the training session.

The others were on recess. In the afternoon the training session took place at the Omnisports Stadium behind closed doors. Indomitable Lions' forward, Christian Bassogog, was at the infirmary yesterday October 10, 2018.

According to the Lions' physician, Professor Ngachou, Christian Bassogog is suffering from muscle pain and could be withdrawn from the first match against Malawi but will be fit to play the return leg on October 16, 2018.