12 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Dies After Jumping From His 17th Floor Office in Westlands, Nairobi

By Nyaboga Kiage

A middle-aged man plunged to his death on Friday morning from his 17th floor office in Delta House building in Westlands, Nairobi.

Police said the man landed on the balcony of the second floor of the building but did not die on impact but he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Initial reports indicated that the deceased was a senior staff at a firm based in Delta House.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries.

"Investigations over the matter have started and we shall get to the bottom of the matter," he said.

A crowd of curious onlookers milled around the building as they watched the man being rushed to hospital.

Mr Ibrahim Juma, who witnessed the incident, said that he heard a loud scream as the man came down before landing on the balcony.

"It is then that people rushed and helped him up before rushing him to hospital," said Mr Juma.

Two years ago, a man had plunged from 15th floor of Pension Towers, on Loita Street, where he had visited his relatives.

