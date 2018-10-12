12 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Davido's Song 'If' Leads On the Shazam New York City Chart

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

Ace Nigerian singer, Davido's hit single, "IF", has emerged number one on the New York 'Shazam' chart for songs that listeners in the United States city have searched for its identity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shazam is a popular app used by millions of music lovers around the globe each month to identify a song that is playing at each moment.

The app also provides details such as the artist's name and title of the particular song playing at the time.

As at Thursday October 11, the song stands at number one on the Shazam's chart above Lil Wayne's hit 'Uproar', Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode' and 'Backin It Up' by Pardison Fontaine featuring Cardi B, among others.

This makes Davido the first Nigerian artist ever to be number one on the charts in the U.S.

In a swift reaction, elated Davido took to his Instagram page to express delight over the report.

He wrote: "We got the most Shazam song in New York!!! Its Lit!!"

"My old records Just breaking, imagine what the new ones will do!"

This feat has added another accolade to Davido's richly adorned cap, especially in recent times.

Earlier in the year, he clinched the Best International Act trophy at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The "Assurance Crooner" was also recently nominated, alongside Nigerian female music sensation, Tiwa Savage, for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) in the Best African Act category.

(NAN)

Nigeria

How Atiku Defeated Saraki, Tambuwal, Others to PDP Presidential Ticket

Gambo Sallau, a career farmer in Kano, was not expecting to vote for any other presidential aspirant except Rabiu… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.