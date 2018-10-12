12 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Libya/Nigeria: How Super Eagles Should Line Up to Defeat Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jide Alaka

There is nothing like a surety in life - but in a game of percentages, Nigeria can line up these 11 Super Eagles to ensure the Desert Knights of Libya continue to experience nightmares for the rest of the qualifiers.

While stellar names like Victor Moses and Mikel Obi will not be around to lend their experience to the task at hand, Gernot Rohr possesses more than enough in the 23-man squad called up for the match to win in Uyo on Saturday and in Algeria on Wednesday.

The advice to Rohr would be to play the 3-4-3 formation used in the second half against England just before the 2018 World Cup.

Goalkeeper: Francis Uzoho

Three Centre Backs: John Ogu, Leon Balogun, and William Troost-Ekong - Ekong should play in the centre with the latter the fastest and arguably the least efficient marker of the three.

Four Midfielders: Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi. The two wingbacks will be Iwobi and Aina. Aina is better than Brian Idowu at this point while Iwobi is an improved defensive

Libya

Libya Not a Threat to Nigeria - Rufai

Ex-international, Peter Rufai says he doesn't take Libya as a threat that could stop Super Eagles quest of picking the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.