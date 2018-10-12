Nigeria: Shootings, Rival Gangs' Clash Cause Stir in Lagos

Ibadan — A faceoff between rival gangs in Fadeyi area of Lagos State yesterday caused a stir as passersby scampered to safety to avoid being caught in the crossfire. For nearly an hour, the area was a bedlam until policemen were drafted to the scene to restore peace.

Order was only restored after the rival gangs temporarily disrupted commercial and vehicular movement in the area yesterday morning.The hoodlums attacked themselves with various weapons, including guns and machetes.About six suspects have been arrested as a combined team of policemen involving divisional offices around the area, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Lagos State task force, combed the area in search of troubleshooters and to prevent further crisis.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State police command have arrested some Fulani herdsmen for allegedly abducting and killing of a poultry farm owner in Ibadan. The suspects, Abdullahi Musa, 37; Isah Tambaya, 20; Yuguda Yusuf, 35; Aminu Ahmadu, 24; and Ojo John, 34 were alleged to have kidnapped Mr. Sunday Aladeniyi and killed him after collecting ransom from the victim's family.

The suspects confessed to have committed the crime to newsmen, adding that they were invited by one of the workers of the farmer to commit the act. They said they were later given N20,000 each from the ransom collected.The deceased lifeless body, according to the police was later recovered in the forest along Ijebu-Ode road where the kidnappers dumped it.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, who paraded 24 suspects for various offences at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan on Wednesday, described the suspected kidnappers as "sons of Lucifer".He promised to continue to rid the state of criminal elements that often serve as thorns in the flesh of law-abiding citizens. He said the suspected kidnappers were arrested following a report made at the Idi-Ayunre Police Division and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad was mandated to arrest and rescue the victim who before then had been killed by the suspected kidnappers.

Speaking with journalists in an interview, one of the suspected kidnappers, Abdullahi Musa, 37, who confessed to the heinous crime, pleaded for leniency, while others narrated their sundry roles that led to the kidnap and murder of the poultry farm owner.

Musa revealed that one of the staff of the victim who was very close to the deceased had invited other members of the gang, mainly Fulani herders to kidnap their boss and were given N20,000 each out of the money collected from the family as ransom.

According to him, they had no plans to kill the poultry farmer until one of them raised the alarm that if allowed to go, he (Aladeniyi) would reveal their identify.

The police boss, who narrated how the suspects carried out their evil deeds further said: "the kidnappers who murdered their victim were arrested on September 7, at about 1830 hours by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command. The suspects after collecting ransom killed the victim because he could identify one of them. In fact, one of the kidnappers who was very close to the victim caused his death because he thought the victim would expose him."

Among those paraded were nine students' cultists of the Polytechnic, Ibadan said to be involved in the killing of a fellow student, Olatunji Hammed a.k.a. Maku in cold blood around Apete area of Ibadan on August 27.

The self-confessed students' cultists, many of whom were on their final year in the institution told journalists that the reason for their membership of various cult groups on the campus was to fight against oppression, injustice and intimidation.The police boss said the students were arrested through diligence investigation carried out by the Anti-Robbery unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CIID), which led to the arrest of more suspects and recovery of arms, ammunition and other exhibits.