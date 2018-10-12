Ethiopia: Authority to Use New Software in Revenue Collection

Addis Ababa — In the efforts of improving its service efficiency and Custom System Management (CSM) of the nation, Ethiopia Revenues and Customs Authority (ERCA) is about to use new software that goes hand in hand with the existing software Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA+++).

According to the authority CSM project manager Ababu Emiru, the efforts will increase the amount of revenue collection rate.

He, moreover, said it could also assist in addressing the transparency and performance values.

The system could manage all type of procedures, such as import and export as well as other customs regimes taking into account international codes, norms and standards, he said adding that the shipping agents could upload electronic manifest online to enable the automatic release of manifest upon discharge of goods.

As to him, the system also could provide reliable information exchange of electronic data between Customs and other stakeholders such as banks and other government agencies, and introduce of E-Signature as well as less paper work transaction.

The effect of electronic customs administration is helpful in facilitating the export-import activities of the companies based here in Ethiopia also could beckon others to invest, as well as improve nation trade competitiveness position in selling its products in international markets, he noted.

To cope up with the realities, he said ERCA have been working with pertinent stakeholders to strengthen the customs capacities of nation putting in place new and advanced systems that could complying with international trade systems.

To this end, the Authority has been using ASYCUDA +++ since 2011 that have played vital role in shaping Authority’s revenue collection rate to be more efficient than ever before, he indicated.

Furthermore, he said that it has assisted in reducing both the clearing time and administrative burden on the trading community apart from generating trade data that can be used for statistical economics analysis.

“Despite all these all accounts, because of technology advancement and diversified customer services demand and the growing variables in the trade system had forced ERCA to overhaul the system need to address the surfaced some limitations in accessing and ushering clients with high satisfaction rate, ” he said.

It was learnt, the new CSM will be functional at the Authority’s coordinating offices in Djbouti, Galaffi, Mile, Adama, Mojo, Eastern Industrial Park, Gelan, Addis Ababa-Kality and, Bole-Lemi Industrial Park. ERCA has planned to apply the new system nationwide before the end of October 2018.