Ethiopia: Domestic Tourism Needs to Boost Nation's Earnings

The lower level of awareness to domestic tourism is affecting Ethiopia’s earnings from the tourism sector, said sector experts.

Recently, Addis Ababa City Administration Culture and Tourism Bureau, the city’s theatre house employees and journalists pay a visit to Entoto Mountains in connection with the 39th World Tourism day.

Addis Ababa City Administration Culture and Tourism Bureau Intangible Heritages Senior Expert and coordinator of the visit Memhir Mekibib Gebremariam told The Ethiopian Herald that the country’s tourism

sector is highly affected with the ongoing domestic tourism. “Promoting domestic tourism contribution is indispensable while thinking to promote the tourism sector,” he added.

He said that his office organizes such tours once in a year that is only while marking the world tourism day in September annually. Thus, all government offices and private institutions should contribute their part

in the reviving nation’s tourism from its tortoise walk, he indicates.

As to him, organizing such regular domestic visits to different major tourism destinations and historical places will result a meaningful change in this regard.

Entoto Raguel Church Guide Deacon Yohannes Woldegiorgis said that the number of tourists coming from abroad is greater than that of the local visitors.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, more than 1.5 million tourists will arrive during this budget year.