12 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: 15-Year-Old Boy in Court for Raping Cousin

Tagged:

Related Topics

KATIMA MULILO - A 15-year-old boy appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.

The shocking incident took place at a house in the Old NHE area where the suspect and the victim both staying with a guardian.

It is understood the two were alone when the incident happened and it was only after the guardian returned home that she noticed that the girl was not well.

Upon enquiry the girl revealed that she was raped by his cousin.

According to the police report the boy allegedly raped the girl in reprisal because the grandmother of the girl is always spitting in his face (a customary act done by elders to bless).

The boy was arrested the same day and he made his first appearance before magistrate Boyd Namushinga yesterday. He was released under the care of his guardian and the case was postponed to the 14th of January next year to allow room for further investigations.

2018-10-12 09:13:10 1 hours ago

Namibia

Geingob Sets Land Reform Tone

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Wednesday set the tone on the urgency to implement decisions taken at the second national land… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.