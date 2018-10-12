Namibia: 15-Year-Old Boy in Court for Raping Cousin

KATIMA MULILO - A 15-year-old boy appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.

The shocking incident took place at a house in the Old NHE area where the suspect and the victim both staying with a guardian.

It is understood the two were alone when the incident happened and it was only after the guardian returned home that she noticed that the girl was not well.

Upon enquiry the girl revealed that she was raped by his cousin.

According to the police report the boy allegedly raped the girl in reprisal because the grandmother of the girl is always spitting in his face (a customary act done by elders to bless).

The boy was arrested the same day and he made his first appearance before magistrate Boyd Namushinga yesterday. He was released under the care of his guardian and the case was postponed to the 14th of January next year to allow room for further investigations.

2018-10-12 09:13:10 1 hours ago