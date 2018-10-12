Photo: Leonard Mukooli/Daily Monitor

The mudslides followed a heavy downpour that lasted for over four hours on Thursday October 11, 2018.

The Bududa mudslides search and rescue operation has been interrupted by heavy rains that resumed Friday afternoon making it even harder to find more bodies and missing persons.

The water level in River Suume, whose banks burst on Thursday causing the mudslides, has increased leaving rescuers stuck.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Manshur Sowedi, said the situation is not good in Bududa District after the mudslides buried dozens of people following the Thursday down pour that lasted about four hours.

"The rain have started and this has greatly affected the search and rescue operation. The water is too much," Mr Manshur said.

He confirmed that 40 bodies had been recovered by Friday morning. Hundreds of other people have also been displaced.

"We have been picking pieces of body parts. Several bodies have missing limbs and heads. We are now faced with another challenge of identifying the victims," he added.

According to Manshur, the bodies have been taken to Bududa hospital mortuary and Bukalasi health Centre III for autopsies.

"But we are still in search of more bodies or missing persons with the help of locals. We appeal to other people to join us," he said, adding that water swept seven villages in Bukalasi Sub County.

Mr Moses Wamasolo, a resident said people are finding it hard to access the scene where victims were buried as roads are impassable.

"We appeal to government for more support in helping us recover the bodies of our loved ones so that we can give them decent burials. It is just too much to lose a relative and you don't see the body," he said.