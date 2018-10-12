Uganda: Missing Bank Employee Found Dead

Kampala — A five day search for, Barbra Zalwango, a banking officer at United Bank of Africa (UBA) ended on Thursday night when her body was found dumped in Nkokonjeru, Buikwe District.

Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, confirmed that Zalwango's body was at Katwe in Nkokonjeru Municipality but investigations are being handled by Kisoga police station in Mukono District.

Zalwango was reportedly last seen with a relative at Shoprite along Entebbe Road after she had left her Entebbe based matrimonial home in the morning hours.

"Information was got in the night about her death. She was found in Katwe after Nkokonjeru but the investigations were taken over by Kisoga police in Mukono because they were nearby. We don't have the file for that case. You can contact Luke [Owoyesigyire] Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson," Ms Butoto said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said he was yet to get a briefing about the exact spot where Zalwango's body was picked and its state at the time it was recovered.

UBA spokesperson, Jackie Tumuhairwe, said they were shocked by her mysterious death. Ms Tumuhairwe further noted that Zalwango participated in a team building event on Saturday.

"She was our banking officer and she never expressed any death threats. She was a diligent and committed staff who had worked with us for over 10 years. We got the news about her death last night [Thursday]," Ms Tumuhairwe said.

Police said on Thursday that Zalwango informed her husband that she was going to check their farm in Kakiri, Wakiso District but she never reached. She had earlier notified her husband that she was going to meet her sister before she proceeds to the farm.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the information they have showed that the two met at Shoprite where she further informed the sister that she was going to Kakiri farm. The deceased later sent a text to her sister after boarding a taxi notifying her how she had changed her mind and decided to go to her relatives in Nkokonjeru, in Buikwe District.

Zalwango's sister and husband moved to Kakiri and Nkokonjeru respectively to find out whether she had reached but none of the relatives had seen her. They filed a case of a missing person at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) on SD 20/07/10/2018 before investigators were dispatched to trace for the 36 year old woman.