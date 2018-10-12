11 October 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Kordofan Tribal Omda 'Assassinated'

South Kordofan — A human rights watchdog organisation has called on the Sudanese government for an investigation into the alleged assassination of a South Kordofan tribal leader last week.

On 4 October, Khamis Badawi Diadan, the Omda of the Lira tribe, reportedly died from a single bullet to the back.

Omda Diadan was killed 50 metres from the branch office of Sudanese military intelligence in the Um Barmbeta area of South Kordofan.

In a statement from Khartoum yesterday, the Human Rights Centre (HUDO), a Sudanese NGO dedicated to the promotion and protection of human rights, peace building and development called on the government to conduct an investigation into the 'assassination'.

HUDO say that there were indications that the killing was carried out by members of military intelligence. The motive for the killing is unknown, however the statement says that Diadan died instantly.

