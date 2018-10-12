Sudan: Students Arrested After Clashes in Sudan's El Gezira

El Gezira — On Wednesday, a number of students of the University of El Gezira in eastern Sudan were injured and others were arrested during protests which police dispersed using batons and tear gas.

Several students told Radio Dabanga that the protests came against the backdrop of clashes on Tuesday evening between student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and other students on campus.

In the initial clash, the NCP supporters were driven from the El Andalus dormitory by the other students.

The management of the Student Fund then evacuated El Andalus dormitory and the police the forcibly cleared and evacuated the university headquarters.