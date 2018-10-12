11 October 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Students Arrested After Clashes in Sudan's El Gezira

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gezira — On Wednesday, a number of students of the University of El Gezira in eastern Sudan were injured and others were arrested during protests which police dispersed using batons and tear gas.

Several students told Radio Dabanga that the protests came against the backdrop of clashes on Tuesday evening between student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and other students on campus.

In the initial clash, the NCP supporters were driven from the El Andalus dormitory by the other students.

The management of the Student Fund then evacuated El Andalus dormitory and the police the forcibly cleared and evacuated the university headquarters.

Sudan

Economy Facing Crisis After Sharp Currency Dip

Many Sudanese are complaining after the government's sharp devaluation of the pound Sunday, cutting its official value… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.