Gambia: Authorities At Physical Planning, Sherrif's Division On 'Tawuto' Demolition Exercise

On the issue of the demolition exercise at Tawuto village in the Kombo North district last Tuesday 2nd October 2018, this reporter visited the Physical Planning authorities to get more information on the issue, and was able to meet Mamudu Manjang, the Deputy Director of the said institution. According to Manjang, he is aware of the demolition exercise that took place at Tawuto village; that by virtue of their mandate to carry out demolition exercises, the office of the Sheriff's Division at the High Court wrote to their department, requesting for their intervention to demolish certain structures.

However, Manjang referred this reporter to the Sheriff's Division in Banjul, for more information; that the order for them to carry out the exercise was from them.

At the office of the Sheriff's Division, this reporter was referred to one Mr. Tabby, who said he was sick and was not in the mood to talk to anyone.

In another development, Kebba Ceesay from the Department of Lands and Surveys, said he heard of the demolition that took place at Tawuto village; that he was informed by the Alkalo of Tawuto when he visited village on a private business on the day of the demolition.

Foroyaa will further engage the authorities to shed more light on the matter.