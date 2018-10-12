Gambia: Passengers, Drivers Raise Concerns On Lack of Transport

Commuters who spoke to this reporter, have expressed their concerns against drivers plying between Serrekunda, Tabokto, Lamin and Brikama, and the coastal road route, by claiming that they pay double fares. The commuters lament that they suffer immensely before boarding a car, to their various homes. Some of the commuters who are students, said it is tedious to get transport and arrive at School on time. They lamented on the reaction of drivers towards them and call on the attention of the authorities for an amiable end to this situation.

The garage head at the Serre Kunda car park Modou Mbaye, said they rehabilitate the garage from contributions that comes from drivers as a group, because the place has been neglected by the last and current regimes; that the poor condition of the roads has forced some drivers to be selective in which route to ply. On the recent and sudden increase in fuel prices, drivers expressed surprise and dismay that fuel prices increase more often in the country, than elsewhere across the world, and voiced their disappointment with the authorities.

Ousman Manneh a driver, told this reporter that they do not know whether their Union stands for Government or the drivers; that the way things manifest themselves, they have no union.

He highlighted that the Police always harass them in their work; that they do not have parking space because there is no indication of where to park on the high ways.

Almost all the drivers lamented the waste of fuel from the traffic congestion which forces them to stop and pick passengers from Tabokoto, to continue the rest of their journey to Coastal Road or Brikama; that they are also bread winners who work to take care of their families at home, and keep something at the end of the day.

Foroyaa will approach the authorities to seek their opinion on the issues raised by drivers and passengers alike, and on the fuel price hike.