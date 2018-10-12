Kenya: Police Arrest Man After Wife's Body Found in House

Police in Lamu have arrested a man who allegedly strangled his wife before locking up her body in their house at Gadeni in Lamu town.

Mr Samuel Muhuri, 33, is said to have committed the act on Wednesday evening before he went into hiding.

Police found the body of 34-year-old Janet Nyaga on Thursday evening after they were forced to break into the house following a tip off by the public.

Mr Zablon Wanje, a neighbour, said the two are known for frequent domestic squabbles. "We are shocked that the man has decided to kill his wife," claimed Mr Wanje. "The two held a party recently. It's a saddening incident."

Speaking to the Nation in his office on Friday, Lamu West police boss Juma Londo said they arrested the husband who is reported to have gone to his in-laws in Mpeketoni shortly after the killing.

"Residents alerted us about a foul smell from the house. The man used a wire normally used to hang mosquito nets to tie it around the wife's neck before strangling her. He locked the body inside the house before he ran to the in-laws in Mpeketoni and reported the matter. They are the ones who surrendered him to the police this morning," said Mr Londo.

The man is being held at the Mpeketoni Police Station for further interrogation before being charged.

Mr Londo warned residents against taking the law into their own hands and engaging in crime. He also asked young couples to learn to solve domestic issues amicably.

The incident comes just a month after a committed suicide at Matanya village in Mpeketoni after a domestic row with his wife.

Mr Philip Ngugi, 30, and a father of two is claimed to have been furious with his wife after he found out she had been cheating on him. His body was found dangling from a tree, metres away from his home.