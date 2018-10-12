12 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Army Advises Zaria Residents Not to Panic, As Students Begin Military Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

Nigeria's military authorities have urged Zaria residents not to panic as the Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2 and 3 students of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, on Friday began a two-day field training exercise.

The assistant director, army public relations, Adekunle Adeyemi-Akinleye, announced this in a statement to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said: "As part of training activities designed for the SS2 and SS3 Boys of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, an outdoor exercise codenamed 'Exercise Ande' is scheduled to hold from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2018.

"The general public, especially communities of Gyellesu and Anguwan Malam Sule as well as the entire Zaria metropolis are advised not to panic at sighting body of troops or hearing sound of gunshots, pyrothecnics and fireworks."

Mr Adeyemi-Akinleye assured the residents that all precautionary measures that would ensure a hitch-free exercise had been put in place.

(NAN)

Nigeria

How Atiku Defeated Saraki, Tambuwal, Others to PDP Presidential Ticket

Gambo Sallau, a career farmer in Kano, was not expecting to vote for any other presidential aspirant except Rabiu… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.