Nigerian Army Advises Zaria Residents Not to Panic, As Students Begin Military Training

Nigeria's military authorities have urged Zaria residents not to panic as the Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2 and 3 students of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, on Friday began a two-day field training exercise.

The assistant director, army public relations, Adekunle Adeyemi-Akinleye, announced this in a statement to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said: "As part of training activities designed for the SS2 and SS3 Boys of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, an outdoor exercise codenamed 'Exercise Ande' is scheduled to hold from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2018.

"The general public, especially communities of Gyellesu and Anguwan Malam Sule as well as the entire Zaria metropolis are advised not to panic at sighting body of troops or hearing sound of gunshots, pyrothecnics and fireworks."

Mr Adeyemi-Akinleye assured the residents that all precautionary measures that would ensure a hitch-free exercise had been put in place.

(NAN)