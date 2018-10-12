12 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mikel Says He Is Unfit to Play for Eagles, Says Rohr

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr has cleared the air on John Obi Mikel's absence from the team for a third consecutive time.

Concerns has been raised on the non availability of the Eagles' skipper following his absence from Nigeria's last two games against Seychelles and Liberia, raising questions on his commitment to the team.

But Rohr explained why the former Chelsea and Lyn Oslo midfielder opted out of the clash with the Mediterranean Knights.

"Mikel called to inform me on his unavailability," the coach explained in an interview session attended by allnigeriasoccer.com.

"He (Mikel) told me he wasn't ready physically for the demands of playing for the national side at least for now."

"He hasn't been in the squad of Tianjin Teda recently and that shows he is yet to hit 100% fitness."

"When he is fit, he will come back to the Super Eagles and play. He sends his messages and is always with us in spirit. Hopefully, he should be back for the game against South Africa in November."

Gernot Rohr added that he is satisfied with the level of training following their first workout on grass at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Super Eagles who are third on the Group E log face a must win game against the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo tomorrow.

Nigeria

How Atiku Defeated Saraki, Tambuwal, Others to PDP Presidential Ticket

Gambo Sallau, a career farmer in Kano, was not expecting to vote for any other presidential aspirant except Rabiu… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.