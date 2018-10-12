5 October 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Flood: NEMA Declares National Disaster in Five More States

Photo: Vanguard
(file photo)
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — With ongoing efforts to tackle and assist flood victims, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has further declared national disaster in five states of Adamawa, Taraba, Rivers, Kebbi and Bayelsa, following devastating flood that ravaged the states.

This, according to the agency, has brought to nine the number of states declared national disaster areas caused by the flood devastation.

The agency had in September 17, 2018 declared four states — Niger, Kogi, Anambra and Delta — disaster areas.

NEMA, in a statement by its Director-General Mustapha Maihaja, through the agency’s Head Media and Public Relations, Sani Datti, in Abuja, said: “It will be recalled that on 17th September 2018 national disaster was declared in Kogi, Niger, Delta, Anambra States.

“In consideration of the data and information being received, in particular the Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) and guided by relevant NEMA policy documents, additional 5 states are observed to have been impacted severely by the disaster.”

According to Maihaja, “On the consultation, subsequent endorsement of all the stakeholders here present, and the delegation of authority conferred on me by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I, Eng. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) hereby declare National Disaster in the five (5) states of Adamawa, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Rivers and Taraba.

“I once again commend the efforts and commitments of all stakeholders, and the international partners for their contribution so far to the success of this operation. This is highly appreciated.

“Finally, the addition of the 5 states declared expands the scope and the needs for the response and therefore called for more support accordingly.”

