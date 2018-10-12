Nigeria: Tech Firm Unveils App That Locates Advertising Targets On Internet

Technology company, Dochase, has developed a computer application software that is capable of locating consumers of certain kind advertisement on the internet and delivers it to them.

Dochase is co-founded by two young Nigerian programmers, Chibuike Goodnews and SaintGermaine Onwukeme."Over the years, we have discovered that 75 percent of media spending, especially on adverts are wasted, and this is because the advertisers are probably advertising to people that have no connection with what they want to project. You are probably advertising diaper to everybody in the society, whereas diaper is supposed to be advertised to nursing mothers," Goodnews said.

He said nursing mothers visit sites and consume media that talk about taking care of babies and how to handle infant issues.He said through the key words they use in their search; the technology can get insight of all the people who fall within the group of nursing mothers and push the diaper advert to them on those places they spend their time on the internet.

He said when adverts are pushed out on the internet without identifying or having insights of the people the advert is intended for, it gets wasted.

"We now looked at how we can solve all these things. We saw that a major way to solve it is let's apply data to it.

That is, we harness data of people who fall within that expected potential customer of each product and target them," he said.

He explained that while Nigeria probably has about 45 million people on the internet, "but you cannot be advertising to 45 million people.

You need a fraction of those people who are your direct and potential customers. And how do you know them, you need to get their insights.

And that's why we developed this technology that use data to bring out those kinds of insights," he said.

He explained that with the huge number of people on the internet, the technology is able to take it down to those people who have the potential to buy the products.