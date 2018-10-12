12 October 2018

Uganda: Namibia-Uganda Plan to Expand Cooperation

THE level of trade relations between Namibia and Uganda is low, but there is potential for the two countries to further explore and expand cooperation in the areas of agriculture, energy, mining and tourism.

The deputy minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Christine //Hoëbes said during the celebration of Uganda's national day on Tuesday that the bilateral relations between the two countries were built on solid foundations, but that they have to encourage people-to-people contact for investment and direct business to be realised.

"It is our fervent desire to see the promotion of economic development between our people, as well as tapping the tourism potential that both our countries are endowed with through the sharing of experiences and the establishment of smart partnerships and joint ventures," she added.

//Hoëbes indicated that the Ugandan and Namibian chambers of commerce and industry had initiated a proposal to cooperate with one another to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Uganda's high commissioner to Namibia, Barbara Nekesa Oundo, noted that both countries have been effective participants in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, which is an avenue for wider and deeper integration, and which would lead to leveraging economic opportunities for their peoples.

"Uganda and Namibia have closely worked together in support of the agreed African position in the United Nations, and both countries cherish the protection and promotion of multilateralism," Oundo said.

