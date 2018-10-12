12 October 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Atiku Best Among Presidential Candidates'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Essien

The Atiku Campaign Organisation has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as the best among the candidates lined up for the 2019 presidential election. Kaduna State coordinator, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hon. Munir Garba Waziri, told journalists in Abuja that the former Vice President stands out from other contestants going by his resourcefulness.

Waziri added that Atiku's investment in youth development and his pledge to give 40 per cent of appointments in his cabinet to youths if elected, was worthy of note. "Atiku knows the key role Nigerian youths play in the development of the country especially in the area of economic growth. This is why he established the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in 2004.

"Just like Nigerian youths, graduates of AUN are trained to participate in community service and this is what makes the youth of this country so enterprising," Waziri said. He noted that the emergence of Atiku would not benefit only the youths but also women who he said would have 35 per cent participation in the government.Waziri commended the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation for a successful convention, noting that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that PDP wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election.

"I commended delegates who represented Kaduna State to the National Convention that took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for not letting us down." "Also I hope that the victory achieved at the convention will further strengthen our great party the PDP and ensure our success in the forthcoming general election at all levels. "We have started mobilising at the grassroots and I know that victory is sure because we have formidable candidates to wrestle power from APC both at state and federal level," he said.

Nigeria

Armed Militia in NE Nigeria Releases 833 Child Soldiers - UNICEF

The U.N. Children’s Fund reports a local militia fighting Boko Haram Islamists in northeast Nigeria has released… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.