Nigeria: 'Atiku Best Among Presidential Candidates'

The Atiku Campaign Organisation has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as the best among the candidates lined up for the 2019 presidential election. Kaduna State coordinator, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hon. Munir Garba Waziri, told journalists in Abuja that the former Vice President stands out from other contestants going by his resourcefulness.

Waziri added that Atiku's investment in youth development and his pledge to give 40 per cent of appointments in his cabinet to youths if elected, was worthy of note. "Atiku knows the key role Nigerian youths play in the development of the country especially in the area of economic growth. This is why he established the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in 2004.

"Just like Nigerian youths, graduates of AUN are trained to participate in community service and this is what makes the youth of this country so enterprising," Waziri said. He noted that the emergence of Atiku would not benefit only the youths but also women who he said would have 35 per cent participation in the government.Waziri commended the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation for a successful convention, noting that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that PDP wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election.

"I commended delegates who represented Kaduna State to the National Convention that took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for not letting us down." "Also I hope that the victory achieved at the convention will further strengthen our great party the PDP and ensure our success in the forthcoming general election at all levels. "We have started mobilising at the grassroots and I know that victory is sure because we have formidable candidates to wrestle power from APC both at state and federal level," he said.