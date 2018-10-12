Angola: Portuguese Pig Farmers Intend to Help Angolan Counterparts

Benguela — The chairman of the Portuguese Federation of Pig Farmers Associations, Victor Menino, last Thursday in the centre-west Benguela Province guaranteed the availability of his institution to welcome in Portugal Angolan youths that are willing to attend training programmes on pig farming.

Victor Menino made this statement during his intervention at the First Provincial Forum on Pig Farming, en event organised by the Adérito Areias entrepreneurial group and the mentioned Portuguese federation.

He went on to say that besides the practical training that is provided by the Portuguese schools and the said federation, his institution is also willing to help Angola with setting up structures for the production and trading of pigs.

"Angola has all that is needed for pig farming, having into account its natural potential, such as hydric resources, the possibility of cereals cultivation and the availability and interest of its people", he said.

Victor Menino is being accompanied by three other members of the Portuguese Federation of Pig Farmers Associations.

Besides the Portuguese delegation, the Provincial Forum on Pig Farming is being attended by several local pig breeders.