12 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Portuguese Pig Farmers Intend to Help Angolan Counterparts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The chairman of the Portuguese Federation of Pig Farmers Associations, Victor Menino, last Thursday in the centre-west Benguela Province guaranteed the availability of his institution to welcome in Portugal Angolan youths that are willing to attend training programmes on pig farming.

Victor Menino made this statement during his intervention at the First Provincial Forum on Pig Farming, en event organised by the Adérito Areias entrepreneurial group and the mentioned Portuguese federation.

He went on to say that besides the practical training that is provided by the Portuguese schools and the said federation, his institution is also willing to help Angola with setting up structures for the production and trading of pigs.

"Angola has all that is needed for pig farming, having into account its natural potential, such as hydric resources, the possibility of cereals cultivation and the availability and interest of its people", he said.

Victor Menino is being accompanied by three other members of the Portuguese Federation of Pig Farmers Associations.

Besides the Portuguese delegation, the Provincial Forum on Pig Farming is being attended by several local pig breeders.

Angola

Huawei Invests U.S.$60 Million in Angola

At least USD 60 million is the amount that was invested in Angola, in the past 20 years, by the Chinese multinational… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.