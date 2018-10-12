12 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bafana Bafana to Be Broadcast for All DStv Subscribers

South Africa's vital African Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles on Saturday will be broadcast live on SuperSport and, in an unprecedented move, be made available to all DStv subscribers.

Tomorrow's fixture will be broadcast live on SS4 and SS10, with kick-off at 15:00. Scheduling the Soweto match across all DStv packages will ensure that as many football fans as possible view the crucial clash.

Bafana Bafana sit a tantalising second on their group qualifying log, tied on four points with Libya, while Seychelles are marooned at the bottom.

Should Bafana pick up the anticipated six points, they could move into a commanding position with 10 overall - critical if they are to qualify for AFCON 2019.

To do so, they will rely heavily on the twin attacking force of France-based striker Lebo Mothiba, who's in a rich vein of form for Strasbourg, and Percy Tau.

Tuesday's second leg, in Seychelles, will also be available on SuperSport, as are all CAF matches.

