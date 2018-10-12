12 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lowassa Criticises Govt for Instilling Fear in People to Enable CCM Win Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa has criticised the government for instilling fear and hatred in Tanzanians to enable CCM to win elections.

Mr Lowassa was speaking on Friday, October 12, at the University of Dar es Salaam during the Mwalimu Nyerere Intellectual Conference.

The event was held ahead the 19th commemoration of Nyerere's death.

Mr Lowassa said hatred and fear forced people to elect candidates they would not vote under normal circumstances.

Mr Lowassa was the 2015 Chadema presidential candidate.

He gave the example of the Monduli by-election, saying it appeared like a war zone as police were heavily deployed.

He said public servants had been tasked to ensure the government remained in power. "Some have been quoted as saying they couldn't let down the government that paid them salaries."

According to him, Tanzania lacked mechanisms to address issues of unity.

"In the UK, such issues are taken to the Queen. We should reconsider the Constitution Review Commission led by Judge Joseph Warioba to form a council of elders to advise the government."

He emphasised the need to jealously guard democratic tenets including human rights.

Prof Gaudence Mpangala of the Ruaha Catholic University said CCM had been operating as a single party in a multi-party democracy.

"The party depends on state organs to win elections. That should change," he said during the televised event.

Tanzania

30 Arrested as Tanzania Police Search for Mohammed Dewji

Police in Dar es Salaam have arrested at least 30 people for questioning in connection with the kidnapping of… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.