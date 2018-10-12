Tanzania: Over 3,000 Tourism Stakeholders Expected in This Year's Zanzibar Tourism Show

Dar es Salaam — About 3,000 stakeholders and visitors are expected to attend this year's Zanzibar Tourism Show (ZTS 2018) which is scheduled to take place from October 17 to 20.

The forum seeks to promote tourism which accounts for 27 per cent of Zanzibar's economy and justify government readiness to open up investment opportunities in the sector.

The show themed "Responsible tourism for better and greener tomorrow" is prepared by the government in partnership with the private sector stakeholders.

The show' steering committee vice chairperson Mr Javed Jafferji said in a statement on Friday October 12 that the forum will promote both tourism and investment into Zanzibar.

"The showcase is aimed at promoting both tourism and investments in Zanzibar joining hands with government's efforts to make sure Zanzibar development agenda attainable. Tourism sector encompasses a wide variety of attractions, hospitality establishments and historical places," he stated.

The Minister for Information, Tourism and Heritage in Zanzibar Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo had launched a steering, technical and award committees comprising eight members drawn from both public sector private sectors.

During the launch, the minister said; "the region strides well in this sector for the last 20 years as the government embarked on economic reforms, transformation shifting from mono-crop economy to more diverse economies."

Tourism employs almost 45,000 people, which represent over 10 per cent of the total employed population of Zanzibar (446,130, Census 2012). This figure includes both Zanzibaris and non Zanzibaris, employed in jobs that are both directly and indirectly related to the tourism sector.